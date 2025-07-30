AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert raises $300K and counting to help with July floods

todayJuly 30, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Disney/Frank Micelotta

Miranda Lambert‘s raised more than $300,000 to help victims of the July floods in Texas, New Mexico and New Jersey. 

The money’s gone to help more than 20 animal shelters and supporting organizations through her MuttNation Relief for Rescues Fund

“Texas is my home state and the tragedy that took so many lives — and forever changed so many others — left me without words to express my heartbreak,” she says. “All I knew was that I wanted to help.”

“We started the fund so we could immediately respond to the needs of animal shelters and rescues after a natural disaster, and it’s always incredible to see it in action during times like this,” she continues. “A huge thank you to everyone who has donated to make that possible.”

Miranda’s efforts don’t end there. Aug. 17 she’s co-hosting an all-star benefit at Austin’s Moody Center with Parker McCollum. Texas natives Cody Johnson, Kelly Clarkson, Lyle Lovett, Ronnie Dunn, Matthew McConaughey and more are set to join her. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%