Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert reflects on Vegas residency, teases what’s next

todayMarch 7, 2024

ABC

As Miranda Lambert readies to kick off her final run of Vegas shows, she’s taking a moment to share some of her favorite things at the residency.

“I think what I’ll miss about the shows in Vegas is the wardrobe because everybody dresses to the nines and it’s really fun to see,” Miranda says on an Instagram Reel, adding that her outfits were inspired partially by Elvis Presley and the Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame.

“My favorite production? ‘Gunpowder & Lead’ because it’s just a whole bunch of fire,” she shares. “It’s just really hot. It’s not scary. It’s kind of controlled and they’re really good at it, but it’s definitely a burst of heat.”

So, what’s next for Miranda after she sunsets her Sin City residency?

“Coming up after Vegas, we have some really big plans and some wild cards up our sleeves. So, get ready,” Miranda teases.

Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency returns March 20 and wraps April 6. Tickets and the full schedule can be found at caesars.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

