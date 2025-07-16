Miranda Lambert revisits ‘The Marfa Tapes’ for Robert Earl Keen’s Texas benefit

Disney/Eric McCandless

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram will perform together at the Aug. 28 benefit to help victims of the flooding in the Texas Hill Country.

The trio, who came together to make 2021’s The Marfa Tapes, is just one of the acts who’ll play Robert Earl Keen‘s Applause for the Cause fundraiser at Whitewater Amphitheater outside New Braunfels, Texas.

Jamey Johnson, Radney Foster, Randy Rogers, Aaron Watson and Tyler Childers are some of the other artists who’ll take the stage to raise money for the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

“This is a star-studded lineup with music starting in the mid-afternoon and lasting far into the night,” Keen says. The Americana icon is from Kerrville, Texas, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with opportunities to send first responders even if you can’t attend yourself.

Miranda is also taking part in Wednesday night’s streaming benefit organized by Pat Green.