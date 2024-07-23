AD
Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert teases twangy new track, “Alimony”

todayJuly 23, 2024

Miranda Lambert is throwing it back with her unreleased new track, “Alimony.”

While a release date’s yet to be announced, Miranda hopped on Instagram to share a snippet of the neo-traditional country-leaning song.

“Only one thing can console me/ If you’re gonna leave me in San Antone/ Remember the alimony,” she sings in the twangy uptempo tune.

“Heading into a big week,” Miranda teased with a love letter emoji.

That “big week” could be alluding to news about her forthcoming as-yet-untitled album. Miranda shared posts on social platform X and Instagram Stories from fans showing the postcards they’ve received from her.

The postcard reads: “On my last album, I was traveling. On my newest album, each song is a letter to home. This postcard contains important info about this next chapter. Post a photo of this online using #PostcardsFromMiranda to start putting together the story.”

So far, we’ve got “Wranglers” and “Dammit Randy” from Miranda’s upcoming album. 

You can follow Miranda on her social platforms to piece the clues together before the official announcement arrives.

Written by: ABC News

