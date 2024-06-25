AD
Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert’s dropping “Dammit Randy” on Friday

todayJune 25, 2024

Miranda Lambert is dropping a new track, “Dammit Randy,” on Friday.

The announcement arrived on Miranda’s socials alongside a preview clip of the track.

“DAMMIT RANDY. New song out June 28,” Miranda captioned her Instagram Reel, which features her singing the unreleased song in the studio.

While not much is known about “Dammit Randy,” the snippet teases it as a midtempo tune, seemingly about a breakup.

“Dammit Randy” is the follow-up release to “Wranglers,” which is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts.

Both tracks preview Miranda’s forthcoming new album with her new label home, Republic Records and Big Loud. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

