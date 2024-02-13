AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert’s got a new duet coming

todayFebruary 13, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC

ager for new music from Miranda Lambert? Well, you won’t have to wait long.

Miranda has announced that she’s dropping a new duet, “Space in My Heart,” with Latin pop artist Enrique Iglesias on February 22.

“Texas meets Spain! [cowboy emoji] Can’t wait for y’all to hear this one,” Miranda shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Enrique also teased a snippet of the forthcoming track. 

“You don’t love me yet/ But I know you will/ If you only felt half of what I feel/ If you ever go/ I will never change/ There’s a space in my heart/ And it’s just your shape,” Miranda sings as Enrique harmonizes over a brisk production.

Miranda’s latest release is her collab with Leon Bridges, “If You Were Mine,” which arrived in June 2023. Her latest full-length album is 2022’s Palomino.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%