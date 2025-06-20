AD
Buck Country Music News

Miranda Lambert’s ready to fill the ‘Little Red Wagon’ one more time

todayJune 20, 2025

Miranda Lambert‘s rolling out the “Little Red Wagon” again this summer. 

Named for her 2015 hit, she first launched the Fill the Little Red Wagon campaign on 2016’s Keeper of the Flame Tour. It lets Miranda’s fans donate supplies to local animal shelters in return for a chance to win pit tickets to the show in their area, all coordinated by her MuttNation Foundation. 

“For me, it’s always been music and mutts, so whenever I’m able to make something happen with both at the same time, it’s magic,” she says. “It’s been nearly a decade since we started ‘Fill the Little Red Wagon’ to help shelters while I’m on the road — it’s one of my favorite things about touring.”

There are nine shows that are part of the campaign, starting June 28 in Madison, Wisconsin. You can find complete information about Fill the Little Red Wagon online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

