Missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard spotted earlier this month, mom not cooperating: Sheriff

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Melodee Buzzard. This is the most recent photograph available, which was taken two years ago. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — California authorities trying to track down missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard say it appears she was seen earlier this month, but her mother is still not cooperating with investigators.

Evidence points to Melodee being with her mom, Ashlee Buzzard, as recently as Oct. 7, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday.

Ashlee Buzzard and Melodee may have driven outside of Santa Barbara County and as far as Nebraska, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. Authorities said they believe Ashlee Buzzard was driving a rented white Chevrolet Malibu with the license plate 9MNG101.

The sheriff’s office said Ashlee Buzzard is not cooperating and hasn’t given authorities any information about Melodee’s whereabouts.

“The primary goal of this investigation is to verify the location and welfare of Melodee Buzzard and ensure that she is safe,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Authorities announced last week they were looking for Melodee, initially saying she hadn’t been seen since October 2024. The department later said she had been spotted as recently as August 2025, and a sheriff’s spokesperson described her disappearance as “suspicious.” It appears Melodee was homeschooled for at least the last few years, according to the sheriff’s office.

As authorities continue their search, the sheriff’s office is asking community members to not conduct their own investigations.

“While well-intentioned, these efforts could unintentionally interfere with investigative work already in progress,” the department said.

The sheriff’s office urges anyone who has seen Melodee or has had contact with Ashlee Buzzard since Oct. 7 to call the department at 805-681-4150. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 805-681-4171 or www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip.