Entertainment News

‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ making streaming debut January 25

todayJanuary 18, 2024

Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will finally be coming to free streaming for Paramount+ subscribers on Thursday, January 25.

Dead Reckoning Part One, or “The one where Tom Cruise motorcycles off a mountain,” came to HD Digital for purchase/rental back on October 10, and DVD and Blu-ray later the same month.

The movie also stars series newcomers Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff and Cary Elwes, among others, joining M:I franchise vets Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby.

Christopher McQuarrie‘s movie, which grossed $567 million worldwide, has Cruise’s superspy Ethan Hunt and his IMF team embarking “on their most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.”

An eighth Mission movie, should you choose to accept it, hits theaters May 23, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

