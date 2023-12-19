AD
Buck Country Music News

Mitchell Tenpenny loves family time for Christmas

December 19, 2023

Disney/Scott Kirkland

Mitchell Tenpenny‘s holiday tradition is plain and simple — spending quality time with family.

“We don’t have many Christmas traditions. Honestly, it’s really just getting family together in whatever shape or form we can,” Mitchell shares. “Especially now that we are all older and grown up, it’s harder to get everything one in the same place.”

“Anytime we can get the family together that’s pretty much our tradition,” he says.

Instead of opening presents on Christmas morning, Mitchell and his family typically unwrap theirs Christmas Eve night.

“We always open presents the night before Christmas. That started, I don’t know, about 10 years ago and we’ve just been doing it that way for whatever reason and it’s been great,” shares Mitchell.

“I enjoy it because it gives me and my brother enough time with our mom before we all leave and then we all have breakfast Christmas morning,” he adds.

Mitchell’s latest album is 2022’s This Is The Heavy, which spawned the singles “Truth About You” and “We Got History.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

