Entertainment News

‘MobLand’ renewed for season 2 on Paramount+

todayJune 23, 2025

MobLand is coming back for more.

Paramount+ has renewed the action-crime series for season 2. The show, which is executive produced by Guy Ritchie, is the second-most-watched original series on the streaming service. It has accumulated 26 million viewers and counting.

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren star in the series about two mob families who find themselves in a war that threatens to ruin their empires and lives.

Ronan Bennett created and co-wrote the series, which was executive produced by David C. Glasser and co-written by Jez Butterworth.

“With over 26 million viewers and climbing, MobLand has become a resounding triumph driven by the creative brilliance of Guy, Jez, Ronan and David C. Glasser, and brought to life by the powerhouse performances by Tom, Pierce, and Helen,” Chris McCarthy, the co-CEO of Paramount and president of SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment, said. “We are elated to greenlight a second season of this global phenomenon, which has dominated both domestic and international charts and soared to #1 in the United Kingdom.”

MobLand season 1 premiered on March 30. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

