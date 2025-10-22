Mom arrested after leaving newborn at Manhattan subway station: Police

A baby was found on a subway platform in Manhattan, New York, on Oct. 20, 2025. (WABC)

(NEW YORK) — The mother of a newborn baby found abandoned at a Midtown Manhattan subway station has been arrested, police said.

Assa Diawara, 30, was arrested early Wednesday in Queens on charges of abandonment of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the New York Police Department.

The baby girl was found wrapped in a blanket at the southbound 1 train platform at 34th Street-Penn Station during the Monday morning rush hour, police said.

The baby was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said, with New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow calling it “the miracle on 34th Street.”