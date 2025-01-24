Monica Barbaro is hoping to finally meet Joan Beaz

Disney/Randy Holmes

Monica Barbaro just earned a best supporting actress Oscar nod for playing Joan Baez in A Complete Unknown, and she’s yet to meet the singer. But she’s hoping that will change soon.

Barbaro tells Vulture that so far she has only talked and texted with Joan, but she’s making plans to try and see her perform.

“We’re texting because I’m trying to make it to this benefit concert she’s having next month in San Francisco,” Barbaro shares. “It’s a retrospective on her amazing career. I’m filming in London for the next few weeks, so I’m spitballing ideas to her, like ‘How do I get a round-trip ticket, pop in for the night, and then run back to London to keep working? Where are my Sky Miles?’ She’s so cool and grounded about all of this.”

The concert Barbaro’s referring to is A Night to Honor Joan Baez, happening Feb. 8 at Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, with Baez expected to perform. Other artists on the bill include Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris, Rosanne Cash, and others.

But if Barbaro really had time to spend with Joan, she has some ideas on what she’d like to do with her.

“We’d have a lovely time drumming and dancing in her garden. I think that would be my pinnacle, pie-in-the-sky moment to share with Joan,” she says. “What do we do for the rest of the day? I don’t know and I don’t care. If I could dance in a drum circle with Joan, I’d die right there.”