Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward pays tribute to the late John Lodge

Inductees John Lodge and Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues perform 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Moody Blues guitarist and lead vocalist Justin Hayward has paid tribute to his late bandmate John Lodge, whose death was announced Friday.

“I’m very sad and shocked to hear of John’s passing,” Hayward wrote on Instagram, next to a picture of them performing together. “I have such happy memories of making music together. My sincere condolences to his dear wife and family.”

Both Lodge and Hayward joined Moody Blues in 1966, with Lodge replacing bassist Clint Warwick, and Hayward replacing vocalist and guitarist Denny Laine.

With Lodge’s death, Hayward is now the last remaining member of the classic Moody Blues lineup.

Also paying tribute to Lodge on social media is the band Yes, former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett and Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, who, like Lodge, is a native of Birmingham, England.

Iommi wrote on X, “Sad to hear of the passing of John Lodge of the Moody Blues. I had lunch with him a few weeks ago, so quite a shock. They were another Birmingham band, often overlooked. RIP.”