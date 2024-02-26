AD
Rev Rock Report

Moon time capsule includes music from The Who, Santana & more

todayFebruary 26, 2024

Mike Greenham

Artists like The Who, Santana and Jimi Hendrix have fans all over the world, but their music is no longer limited to folks here on Earth.

Billboard reports that digitized recordings from a slew of musicians was included in a time capsule on the Odysseus space craft, which touched down on the moon on Thursday, February 22.

In total, the time capsule features music from 222 artists, including Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye, Bob Marley, and Chuck Berry. Some previously unreleased material was also included, as well as photos from Woodstock and album art, including Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon.

Dallas Santana, of the company Space Blue, brought the idea of the music collection to Arch Mission Foundation and curated the music that appeared on it. He notes, “This is music that stands the test of time.”

Santana adds that much of the collection is made up of music from 1969 and artists who were at Woodstock, since the festival took place just weeks after the U.S. landed on the moon for the first time. He hopes the capsule can capture some of the feelings of peace and togetherness that were on display at Woodstock.

“We need peace on the earth right now,” he says. “We’ve brought to the moon the Summer of Love, the people and artists and messages that are needed on earth right now.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

