More artists added to Jon Bon Jovi’s 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year celebration

todayFebruary 1, 2024

John Nacion/Getty Images

More artists have signed on to help celebrate the Recording Academy’s 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year, Jon Bon Jovi.

Former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar and Mammoth WVH, headed by Eddie Van Halen’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, have been added to the performers list along with Train’s Pat Monahan and Australian guitarist Orianthi, who previously collaborated with former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie SamboraLenny Kravitz has also been added to the evening as a presenter. 

They join previously announced performers Bruce SpringsteenMelissa EtheridgeGoo Goo DollsMåneskin’s Damiano DavidShania TwainBrandy ClarkJelly RollMarcus KingThe War and Treaty and Lainey Wilson. Bon Jovi is also confirmed to perform.

The 33rd annual MusiCares Person of the Year gala, hosted by Jim Gaffigan, will take place Friday, February 2, two days before the Grammy Awards.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

