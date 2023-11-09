AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

More iconic items added to auction of memorabilia from ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill

todayNovember 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Juliens Auctions

The upcoming auction of memorabilia, instruments, wardrobe and other items owned by the late ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill just got bigger.

A series of new, iconic items have been added to the sale, which is taking place December 7-9 online and in Dallas. The bass guitar Hill played in ZZ Top’s “Gimme All Your Lovin‘” and “Sharp Dressed Man” videos is now up for grabs and is estimated to bring $15,000 to $20,000. Hill’s custom bass shaped like ZZ Top’s Eliminator hot rod, previously displayed at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is expected to fetch $40,000 to $60,000.

A conceptual bass guitar made of found objects and parts that were scavenged, and featured in the videos for “Rough Boy” and “Give It Up,” is estimated sell for $10,000 to $15,000. Also up for grabs: animation cells from the 2007 episode of the animated series King of the Hill, in which Dusty played Hank Hill’s cousin.

As previously reported, the auction will feature nearly 1,200 lots, with the highlight being the famous fur-covered bass that Hill played in ZZ Top’s “Legs” video. That’s expected to sell for between $80,000 and $120,000.

A portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to the Recording Academy’s charitable foundation, MusiCares. Fans can check out the items up for bid during special Juliens’ exhibitions, happening at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York’s Times Square November 20-26 and in Dallas November 29-December 7.

More information on the items up for auction can be found at julienslive.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%