AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

More like The Smashing Snowballs: Billy Corgan & company performing on ABC holiday specials

todayNovember 16, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Disney Park

Despite all their rage, The Smashing Pumpkins are taking the holiday stage.

Billy Corgan and company will perform during a pair of ABC holiday specials, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration and Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

On The Wonderful World of Disney, the Pumpkins will put their spin on the classic holiday tune “Silver Bells.” They’ll play a song called “Evergreen” on Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

While The Smashing Pumpkins performing during TV holiday specials might be a bit unexpected — if anything, their name suggests they’d be more fitting for fall festivities — the band has been working on a Christmas album for some time.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration airs November 26 at 8 p.m. ET, while Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade premieres December 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%