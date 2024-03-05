AD
National News

More snow hits Northwest following blizzard in California’s Sierra Nevada mountains

todayMarch 5, 2024

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — More snow is hitting the Northwest in the wake of a blizzard that slammed California’s Sierra Nevada mountains.

After portions of the Sierra recorded a whopping 10.5 feet of snow over four days, this new storm is bringing heavy mountain snow to Northern California and Oregon.

More than 1 foot of snow is possible from the southern part of California’s Cascade Mountains to southern Oregon and western Wyoming.

Stretches of Interstate 80 around Donner Summit that were just hit hard by last week’s snowstorm could see another 2 to 4 inches this week.

The new storm will wind down Tuesday night, but some snow could linger in parts of the central Rockies through Thursday.

Written by: ABC News

