More than 1,000 current, former HHS employees sign letter calling on RFK Jr. to resign

AD

(WASHINGTON) — More than 1,000 current and former employees across the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) signed a letter on Wednesday morning calling for Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s resignation.

Addressed to Kennedy and members of Congress, the signatories accused the secretary of endangering the health of Americans. Save HHS, the group behind the letter, told ABC News it’s been sent to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; Senate Committee on Finance and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce as well as Majority and Minority leadership.

“We swore an oath to support and defend the United States Constitution and to serve the American people. Our oath requires us to speak out when the Constitution is violated and the American people are put at risk,” the letter reads, in part.

It continues, “Thus, we warn the President, Congress, and the Public that Secretary Kennedy’s actions are compromising the health of this nation, and we demand Secretary Kennedy’s resignation.”

In a statement to ABC News, HHS communications director Andrew Nixon said the CDC “has been broken for a long time” and it will take “sustained reform and more personnel changes” to restore trust in the institution.

“From his first day in office, [Kennedy] pledged to check his assumptions at the door — and he asked every HHS colleague to do the same,” the statement read, in part. “That commitment to evidence-based science is why, in just seven months, he and the HHS team have accomplished more than any health secretary in history in the fight to end the chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again.”

Employees from almost every agency signed the letter, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health. The letter states the employees did so in their personal capacity, on their personal time and without the use of government equipment.

In the letter, HHS employees said Kennedy continues “to endanger the nation’s health” with examples such as the ousting of newly-installed CDC director Susan Monarez, followed by the resignations of four top CDC leaders.

The letter also referenced an interview Kennedy gave to Scripps News last month in which he said trusting experts “is not a feature of either a science or democracy,” which staffers referred to as “ongoing verbal attacks” of the HHS workforce.

Employees also expressed dismay over Kennedy’s June move to remove all 17 members of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel, the Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) — which makes recommendations on the safety, efficacy and clinical need of vaccines — and replaced them with eight of his own hand-selected members, many of whom have expressed vaccine-skeptic views.

The letter calls out two new members by name, Dr. Robert Malone and Retsef Levi.

Malone — who made some early contributions to mRNA vaccine technology — discussed an unfounded theory, disputed by experts, on a podcast during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming people were “hypnotized” into believing mainstream ideas about COVID-19, such as vaccination.

Meanwhile, Levi previously said in a post on X that there was “indisputable evidence” that mRNA vaccines cause “serious harm including death, especially among young people,” a claim that has not held up in dozens of research studies.

The letter calls on Trump and Congress to appoint a new health secretary if Kennedy refuses to resign.

“We expect those in leadership to act when the health of Americans is at stake,” the letter states. “We ask other partner organizations to join us in our call for Secretary Kennedy’s resignation and stand in solidarity with those who have already.”

The employees said the petition is in response to a letter sent last month to Kennedy — signed by more than 750 current and former staffers — beseeching him to “stop spreading inaccurate health information.”

Staffers stated the deadly shooting that occurred at the Atlanta headquarters of the CDC on Aug. 8 was “not random” and was driven by “politicized rhetoric.”

Authorities said the 30-year-old gunman — who killed a police officer in the attack — had been harboring years-long grievances with the COVID-19 vaccine. He believed he suffered negative health effects after he got the vaccine, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found written documents at his home indicating that he wanted to make his discontent known.

The earlier letter called on Kennedy to take a number of actions by Tuesday, Sept. 2, including not spreading inaccurate health information, affirming the scientific integrity of the CDC and guaranteeing the safety of the HHS workforce.

The new letter comes just two days after nine former directors and acting directors of CDC published an op-ed in The New York Times, also accusing Kennedy of endangering the health of Americans.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Kennedy published an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, saying the CDC has “squandered public trust” and that Trump has asked him to “restore that trust and return the CDC to its core mission.”