Buck Country Music News

Morgan Evans downs some ‘Beer Back Home’ for new video

todayNovember 6, 2025

Morgan Evans’ ‘Steel Town’ (Virgin Music Group)

Morgan Evans took a low-key approach to making the music video for his new song, “Beer Back Home.”

The main ingredients were director Peter John and an October road trip to his favorite pub, The Ship Inn, in Morgan’s hometown of Newcastle, Australia, where he played a pop-up show. 

“My mate Pete picked me up from the airport in Sydney with his old handy cam,” he said on his socials. “We rode up the M1 to my hometown, hit all the spots, played a really special show and had a few cheeky beers back home! We made a video out of it and it’s OUT TODAY!”

The “Kiss Somebody” hitmaker will play another pop-up at Old Mates Pub in New York City on Dec. 3. His sophomore album, Steel Town, arrives March 20, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

