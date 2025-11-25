AD
Buck Country Music News

Morgan Wallen announces limited-edition ‘CD Zine’ version of ‘I’m the Problem’

todayNovember 25, 2025

Morgan Wallen limited-edition CD Zine of ‘I’m the Problem’ (Big Loud/Mercury Records)

When Morgan Wallen‘s album I’m the Problem came out, he did an interview in which he referred to a letter written by his dad being in the liner notes. Only problem was, there was no letter in the liner notes — until now.

Morgan’s announced a new limited-edition “CD Zine” version of the chart-topping album. It includes the album on two CDs, packaged with a 100-page magazine featuring interviews with Morgan and his key collaborators, never-before-seen photos, lyrics to all 37 of the album’s tracks and pieces written by the singer himself.

Also included in the table of contents is that letter from Morgan’s dad, Tommy Wallen. It’s called “Problems, Pressures and Possibilities.”

The package, which costs $50, will ship by Dec. 19, so put it on your Christmas list.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

