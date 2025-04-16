Morgan Wallen digs deeper on the 37-track ‘I’m the Problem’

Big Loud / Mercury Records / Republic

The track list for Morgan Wallen‘s fourth album, I’m the Problem, is out, and fans are gonna be happy: It contains a mammoth 37 songs.

Morgan had a hand in writing 22 of the tracks himself.

“A lot of the concepts and things we said were a little more difficult with this album,” he reflects. “We were trying to dig deep on things and trying to find new angles.”

“And I feel like we did that,” he concludes. “I feel like there’s a lot of stuff that I haven’t said in this record, which I’m really, really proud of.”

The record includes collabs with Post Malone, Tate McRae, Eric Church, ERNEST & HARDY. The new Posty track, “I Ain’t Comin’ Back,” drops Friday.