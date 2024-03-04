AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Morgan Wallen drops surprise new song + more from ‘Abbey Road Sessions’

todayMarch 4, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Rich Polk/NBC

Morgan Wallen has surprised-dropped a seven-video YouTube series, Abbey Road Sessions.

The collection comprises in-studio performances he recorded while he was in London. 

“Recorded a new song, some favorites, and a cover with my band in London at @abbeyroadstudios – you can find them on my YouTube now!” Morgan shares on Instagram.

Among the videos are an unreleased new song, “Lies Lies Lies,” and a cover of rock band Nothing But Thieves“Graveyard Whistling.”

Additionally, Morgan recently teased on Instagram that he’s back in the recording studio working on new music with longtime collaborator and producer Joey Moi.

Morgan’s latest album is 2023’s One Thing At A Time. He’s currently #5 and #8 on the country charts with his collab with Thomas Rhett“Mamaw’s House,” and the Eric Church-assisted “Man Made a Bar.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%