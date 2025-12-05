AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Morgan Wallen gets real about his love of Christmas

todayDecember 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Morgan Wallen performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, June 2, 2025. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Not only is Morgan Wallen one of the biggest artists in any kind of music right now, it turns out he’s also a real Christmas connoisseur.

The East Tennessee native can say he got it from his mom, though they don’t necessarily agree about their preferred kind of tree. 

“I like real, but I didn’t grow up with real,” Morgan says. “My mom always kept a fake one — well, a few fake ones. My mom is a big decorator, so I kinda got some of that from her. I enjoy the decorations.”

Perhaps even more unexpected? The end of the season makes Morgan blue. 

“It’s always like the saddest day of the year to me whenever the Christmas tree goes away and all that goes away,” he says.

Morgan’s latest single from I’m the Problem, “20 Cigarettes,” just moved into country’s top 20.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%