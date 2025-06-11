AD
Buck Country Music News

Morgan Wallen has no ‘Problem’ at all on ‘Billboard’ Country Airplay

todayJune 11, 2025

Big Loud

Morgan Wallen‘s fingerprints are all over Billboard‘s Country Airplay ranking. 

He’s spending his eighth consecutive week at #1 with “I’m the Problem,” the title track of his new album — and the record’s third #1 so far.

It’s one of only six songs in the airplay’s history to stay at the top that long, and two of the others are Morgan’s as well: 2022’s “You Proof” and 2023’s “Last Night.” Nate Smith‘s “World on Fire,” Alan Jackson and Jimmy Buffett‘s “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” and Lonestar‘s “Amazed” round out the list. 

Meanwhile, “Just in Case” just became Morgan’s 20th top-10 hit, of which 17 have made it to #1. But that’s not all: “I Ain’t Coming Back” with Post Malone is still coming in strong at #32.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

