Morgan Wallen + Post Malone return with ‘I Ain’t Comin’ Back’

todayApril 16, 2025

Will Heath/NBC

Morgan Wallen and Post Malone are coming back with a track called “I Ain’t Comin’ Back.”

“’I Ain’t Comin’ Back” feat. @postmalone- out this Friday,” Morgan announced on socials, along with a photo of the two together. 

Of course, their previous collab, “I Had Some Help,” not only topped the country chart, but was #1 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 for six weeks. 

While their previous hit was on Posty’s album, F-1 Trillion, this one seems destined for Morgan’s new record, I’m the Problem, which drops May 16. It also includes “Lies Lies Lies,” “Just in Case” and “Love Somebody,” as well as a duet with an as-yet-unnamed female artist.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

