Morgan Wallen scores first #1 UK album with ‘I’m the Problem ‘

Big Loud / Mercury Records

Morgan Wallen is no stranger to having #1 albums in the U.S., but in the U.K., he’s never managed it — until now.

His new album, I’m the Problem, has debuted at #1 on the U.K.’s Official Album Chart. He’s one of only five artists ever to debut at #1 with a country album on that chart, following Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, Beyoncé and Post Malone.

Morgan told Official Charts, “The massive growth that we’ve seen in the U.K. is truly something special. One Thing At A Time debuted at Number 40 and I’m The Problem is debuting at Number 1 only two years apart. I am so grateful and humbled my music is connecting in a place where we have spent time and worked to build a real and meaningful relationship with our fans there.”

Morgan also has scored his fourth top-40 hit on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart with “What I Want,” his duet with Tate McRae.

Morgan will be able to thank his U.K. fans in person when he performs a one-night-only show at London’s Roundhouse on May 28.