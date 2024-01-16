Morgan Wallen teases snippet of new song, “I Guess”

Rich Polk/NBC

New music might be on the horizon for Morgan Wallen.

The country superstar recently jumped on Instagram and teased a clip of an unreleased song, “I Guess.”

Led by an acoustic guitar, the heartbreak number finds Morgan ruminating on a recent breakup and its emotional aftermath.

“I guess I’m the problem/ And you’re Miss Never-Do-No-Wrong / If I’m so awful/ Then why’d you stick around this long/ And if it’s the whiskey/ Then why you keep on pulling it off the shelf/ You hate that when you look at me you halfway see yourself/ And it got me thinking/ If I’m the problem/ You might be the reason,” Morgan sings to an old flame in the chorus.

Morgan’s latest album is 2023’s One Thing At A Time, which spawned several #1 hits, including “Last Night” and “You Proof.” Its latest single is the Eric Church-assisted “Man Made a Bar,” which is approaching the top 20 of the country charts.