    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem with 2026 tour

todayOctober 30, 2025

Morgan Wallen’s Still the Problem 2026 tour (AEG Presents/Live Nation)

Morgan Wallen fans will have 21 more chances to see the superstar in concert in 2026.

The “I Got Better” hitmaker will kick off the Still the Problem 2026 tour April 10 with two nights at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 

The trek will hit 11 cities, playing two consecutive nights at each stadium, save for the April 18 date at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The tour’s set to wrap Aug. 1 in Philadelphia.

Brooks & Dunn, HARDY, Ella Langley, Thomas Rhett, Gavin Adcock, Flatland Cavalry, Hudson Westbrook, Jason Scott & The High Heat, Zach John King, Vincent Mason and Blake Whiten are all part of the show’s rotating lineup of talent.

Registration for presales is open now online, ahead of tickets going on sale to the public Nov. 7.

Morgan’s Still the Problem 2026 tour takes its name from his fourth studio album, I’m the Problem, which has spent a dozen weeks atop Billboard‘s all-genre album ranking. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

