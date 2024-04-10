AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Motion Picture Academy and ABC announce date for 2025 Oscars

todayApril 10, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/AMPAS

While the 96th annual Academy Awards were just a month ago on Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are already looking forward to next year. 

The academy and ABC jointly announced that the 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, and broadcast on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Like this year’s event, the festivities will start at 7 p.m. ET., an hour earlier than usual.

The joint announcement also revealed that the deadline for general entry and Best Picture submissions is Thursday, November 14; voting for short lists in 10 categories will run from December 9 through December 13, and results for the short-listed projects will be announced on December 17.

Further, it explained Oscar nominations voting will start on January 8 and run through January 12, with the official nominations revealed on Friday, January 17 — later in the week than usual.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%