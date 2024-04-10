Motion Picture Academy and ABC announce date for 2025 Oscars

ABC/AMPAS

While the 96th annual Academy Awards were just a month ago on Wednesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are already looking forward to next year.

The academy and ABC jointly announced that the 97th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 2, 2025, live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, and broadcast on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide.

Like this year’s event, the festivities will start at 7 p.m. ET., an hour earlier than usual.

The joint announcement also revealed that the deadline for general entry and Best Picture submissions is Thursday, November 14; voting for short lists in 10 categories will run from December 9 through December 13, and results for the short-listed projects will be announced on December 17.

Further, it explained Oscar nominations voting will start on January 8 and run through January 12, with the official nominations revealed on Friday, January 17 — later in the week than usual.