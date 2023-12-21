AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe cancels Crüe Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs

todayDecember 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Sam Tabone/WireImage

So much for ringing in 2024 with Mötley Crüe.

The rockers just announced the cancellation of their December 31 concert at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, citing production issues.

“It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled,” they revealed on social media. “The very short time frame to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control.”

They add, “We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!”

The concert was supposed to close an eventful year for Mötley Crüe, which included touring the world with new guitarist John 5 in place of Mick Mars, who retired from touring in 2022. They’ve also been involved in legal proceedings with Mars over a financial dispute.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%