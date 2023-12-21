Mötley Crüe cancels Crüe Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs

Sam Tabone/WireImage

So much for ringing in 2024 with Mötley Crüe.

The rockers just announced the cancellation of their December 31 concert at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California, citing production issues.

“It is with deep regret we must inform you the Crüe Year’s Eve show in Palm Springs is being canceled,” they revealed on social media. “The very short time frame to produce the event resulted in issues beyond our control.”

They add, “We look forward to seeing you all in 2024!”

The concert was supposed to close an eventful year for Mötley Crüe, which included touring the world with new guitarist John 5 in place of Mick Mars, who retired from touring in 2022. They’ve also been involved in legal proceedings with Mars over a financial dispute.