Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe, Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy, Poison artifacts going on display at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

todayAugust 28, 2025

Courtesy: GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

In the 1980s, popular music encompassed multiple genres, from rap and pop to heartland rock and dance. But one genre that is overwhelmingly associated with that decade is metal — specifically, hair metal and glam metal. Now it’s being examined at a new exhibit at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi.

The exhibit, ’80s Rock: The Wildest Decade in Music, explores why those genres became so popular during that time and why the bands who played that kind of music continue to attract millions of loyal fans. Members of Twisted Sister will be on hand for a special conversation at the museum’s preopening event on Sept. 25, ahead of its official Sept. 26 opening.

As part of the exhibit, many artifacts from that time will be on display, including Mötley Crüe’s drum kit, an Ozzy Osbourne stage costume, a Def Leppard bass guitar, autographed guitars and memorabilia from Poison, a guitar played by Ratt, a smashed-up bass and Appetite for Destruction lithograph from Guns N’ Roses, a pink bodice worn by Heart‘s Nancy Wilson, a drumhead from Warrant, and a guitar and stage outfit from Lita Ford.

Photos from the era will also be on display. Fans can have their photo taken in front of a replica of the Whisky a Go Go, the LA club on the Sunset Strip that was ground zero for hair metal.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

