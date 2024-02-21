AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest set for Louder Than Life festival

todayFebruary 21, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Danny Wimmer Presents

Mötley Crüe and Judas Priest are among the hard rockers confirmed for the Louder Than Life festival, taking place September 26-29 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Mötley Crüe will headline Saturday, September 28, while Priest is on the bill for Sunday, September 29.

Slipknot, Korn and a reunited Slayer round out the Louder Than Life headliners, with The Offspring, Anthrax, Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello, Dropkick Murphys, Clutch, Disturbed and Marky Ramone also on the bill.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit LouderthanLifeFestival.com.

The festival is one of a handful of dates Mötley Crüe has on the schedule this year, including appearances at Welcome to Rockville in May and Milwaukee’s Summerfest in June. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

Priest, whose new album Invincible Shield drops March 8, will kick off a U.S. tour on April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut. A complete schedule can be found at judaspriest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%