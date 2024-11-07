Mötley Crüe shares new ‘Cancelled’ video + announces $350K Covenant House donation

Big Machine Rock

Mötley Crüe has shared a new video for “Cancelled,” the title track off their new EP.

The black-and-white clip, which begins with a flashing lights advisory, features footage from a recent club show by the “Kickstart My Heart” outfit, as well as images reflecting the song’s lyrics.

You can watch the “Cancelled” video streaming now on YouTube.

The Cancelled EP, which dropped in October, also features the single “Dogs of War” and a cover of Beastie Boys‘ “Fight for Your Right.” It marks the first Mötley release since guitarist John 5 joined the band in place of Mick Mars.

Meanwhile, Mötley has announced that they’re donating $350,000 to Covenant House, which supports young people experiencing homelessness. The money was raised through a charity dinner and auction around the Crüe’s three intimate Los Angeles shows in October.

“Every young person deserves a safe place to sleep and the opportunity to thrive,” the band says. “It’s been an honor to support Covenant House in the fight to end youth homelessness. Thank you to all the Crüeheads who joined the fight and helped make this donation possible. We are humbled and inspired by all of you.”

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)