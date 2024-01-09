AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe teases fans with new announcement coming “soon”

todayJanuary 9, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mötley Crüe is getting ready to share something with fans next week. The rockers posted a mysterious tease on Instagram, featuring a collage of black and white archival photos with “soon…” written in red.

They reiterated the “soon” tease in the caption, adding, “1/17/2024,” so whatever they’re planning to reveal is coming on Wednesday. 

Could it be that Mötley Crüe fans will finally get some new music from the band? They first announced they were making new music back in April, when they revealed they were once again working with Dr. Feelgood producer Bob Rock. Then, in December, bassist Nikki Sixx confirmed new tunes would be out in 2024.

If they do release new tracks, it will be the first new music from the band since 2019, when they released the soundtrack to their Netflix series The Dirt, featuring three new songs.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%