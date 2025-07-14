Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx on how Dolly Parton connected to ‘Home Sweet Home’

Per Ole Hagen/Redferns

Mötley Crüe recently released a new version of their classic track “Home Sweet Home,” featuring Dolly Parton. In a new interview with Forbes, bassist Nikki Sixx reveals that Dolly had a special connection to the tune.

“Dolly looked at me and said, ‘I really love these lyrics,'” he tells the mag. “This was one of her husband’s … favorite songs.” Dolly’s husband, Carl Dean, passed away in March.

Sixx says Dolly really understood what the song meant, telling him, “When you’re young, you want to get as far away from home as possible. You want to chase those dreams. You want to chase whatever you want to do. And then once you get there, it’s the journey getting back to your roots.”

He adds, “I was like, ‘No one’s ever explained my lyrics to me that clear.’ That just touched me on so many levels.”

Nikki says getting Dolly on the record “was just a career high” and adds that it’s been “a real joy” seeing people respond to the collaboration.

“A song like ‘Home Sweet Home’ can touch a metalhead and it can touch a country person at the same time,” he says. “And that’s something you just don’t know about a song until it’s been around for a while.”

“Home Sweet Home” with Dolly appears on Mötley Crüe’s upcoming compilation, From the Beginning, dropping Sept. 12. It is available for preorder now.