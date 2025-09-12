AD
Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe’s Vince Neil reveals he had a stroke in December: ‘My whole left side went out’

todaySeptember 12, 2025

Vince Neil performs at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on September 06, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Mötley Crüe will finally kick off their Las Vegas residency on Friday at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency was supposed to launch in March, but was postponed after frontman Vince Neil had to have an undisclosed medical procedure — and now Neil is opening up about his health issues.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Neil reveals that he suffered a stroke the day after Christmas, noting, “My whole left side went out.”

He adds that the stroke happened while he was sleeping.

“I had to learn to walk again, and that was tough,” he says. “The doctors said they didn’t think I’d be able to go back on stage again. I go, ‘No, no, I’m gonna do it. Watch and see.’”

Neil had to undergo months of physical therapy at his home in Nashville, and it wasn’t easy.

“I went from people carrying me to the bathroom, because I couldn’t walk myself, finally to a wheelchair,” Neil says. “I graduated to a walker, and then I had a cane. Now I don’t need anything. But it’s like a full-time job getting back to where you feel good again.”

Mötley Crüe’s 10-show residency runs through Oct. 3. A complete list of dates can be found at motley.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

