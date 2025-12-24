AD
Motörhead celebrates Lemmy’s 80th birthday with footage of 50th birthday concert

todayDecember 24, 2025

Late Motörhead frontman Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister would’ve turned 80 on Wednesday, and the band is celebrating the occasion with a throwback to another milestone birthday.

The Motörhead YouTube channel has uploaded the band’s full 1995 performance at the famed Whisky A Go Go club in Los Angeles, which celebrated Lemmy’s 50th birthday.

The set included renditions of classics including “Ace of Spades,” “Bomber,” “Iron Fist,” “Stay Clean,” “Metropolis” and “Killed By Death.” Before Motörhead took the stage, Metallica played a surprise opening set billed as The Lemmys.

The Whisky concert is also available as a live album as part of Motörhead’s The Löst Tapes series. 

Lemmy died on Dec. 28, 2015, four days after his 70th birthday. The 10th anniversary of his death is Sunday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

