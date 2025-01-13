AD
Mountaineer Women’s Basketball Falls To Concordia

todayJanuary 13, 2025

Schreiner faced a tough defeat, losing by 10 points in a game where they struggled with shooting efficiency. Brie Sosa led the team in scoring with 22 points on 9-22 shooting, but it wasn’t enough to lift Schreiner to victory. Her performance included 4-11 shooting from beyond the arc. Skye Thomas was the only other double didget score on the night with 16. The Mountaineers fall to 2-11 overall on the year and 0-4 in SCAC play. Concordia Improves to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in SCAC play. Mountaineers head north to Austin College Friday at 6:00 PM and University of Dallas on Saturday at 4:00 PM in a big SCAC matchup. Concordia (Texas) at Schreiner – January 13, 2025 – 11:30 PM – Box Score – Schreiner University

Written by: Schreiner University

