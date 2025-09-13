AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Mountaineers Battle in High-Scoring First Half, Fall to ETBU

todaySeptember 13, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Mountaineers Battle in High-Scoring First Half, Fall to ETBU

Kerrville, Texas — September 13, 2025 — Schreiner Men’s Soccer showed attacking firepower in the first half but ultimately dropped a 5–2 decision to East Texas Baptist on Saturday at Mountaineer Soccer Field.

The match featured five goals in a 15-minute span before halftime. ETBU struck first in the 26th minute through Lars Clark, but Schreiner answered less than two minutes later when LaCondre Hall netted his first goal of the season. Just one minute after that, ETBU regained the lead on a Lucas Arreguin finish. The Mountaineers fought back again in the 34th minute as Brayan Plascencia converted a penalty kick to make it 2–2.

The Tigers pulled ahead 3–2 before the break with a 41st-minute goal by Abdulqader Majid, assisted by Landon Pennington. ETBU added two more goals in the second half — one from Luke Hunsinger in the 51st minute and a second from Clark in the closing minutes — to secure the win.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Mountaineers Fall to ETBU

Posted: Sep 13, 2025 Schreiner Falls To East Texas Baptist Kerrville, Texas — September 13, 2025 — Schreiner Women's Soccer battled hard but came up short on Saturday afternoon, dropping a 3–0 decision at East Texas Baptist. The Mountaineers generated several quality chances throughout the match, finishing with seven shots […]

todaySeptember 13, 2025

Sports News

Schreiner Men’s Soccer Earns First Win of the Season at Howard Payne

Schreiner Men's Soccer Earns First Win of the Season at Howard Payne BROWNWOOD, Texas – The Schreiner University men's soccer team picked up its first victory of the 2025 season with a 3-1 win over Howard Payne on Friday night at Citizens National Bank Field. The Mountaineers (1-5-0) controlled much […]

todaySeptember 12, 2025

AD
0%