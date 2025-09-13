AD

Mountaineers Battle in High-Scoring First Half, Fall to ETBU

Kerrville, Texas — September 13, 2025 — Schreiner Men’s Soccer showed attacking firepower in the first half but ultimately dropped a 5–2 decision to East Texas Baptist on Saturday at Mountaineer Soccer Field.

The match featured five goals in a 15-minute span before halftime. ETBU struck first in the 26th minute through Lars Clark, but Schreiner answered less than two minutes later when LaCondre Hall netted his first goal of the season. Just one minute after that, ETBU regained the lead on a Lucas Arreguin finish. The Mountaineers fought back again in the 34th minute as Brayan Plascencia converted a penalty kick to make it 2–2.

The Tigers pulled ahead 3–2 before the break with a 41st-minute goal by Abdulqader Majid, assisted by Landon Pennington. ETBU added two more goals in the second half — one from Luke Hunsinger in the 51st minute and a second from Clark in the closing minutes — to secure the win.