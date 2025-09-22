AD
Sports News

Mountaineers Battle to 1–1 Draw with Dallas Christian

todaySeptember 22, 2025

Kerrville, Texas — September 22, 2025
Schreiner men’s soccer battled Dallas Christian to a 1–1 draw Monday evening at Mountaineer Soccer Field.

The Mountaineers struck first in the 37th minute when LaCondre Hall found the back of the net off an assist from Diego Saenz, giving Schreiner the early advantage. Just three minutes later, Dallas Christian answered with an unassisted goal from Ethan Padilla to even the score before halftime.

Both sides traded chances in the second half, but neither could break the deadlock. Schreiner held a 56% possession advantage and matched the Crusaders with 18 total shots, though Dallas Christian placed more on target (10–5).

Goalkeeper Houston Schuman had a standout performance for the Mountaineers, recording nine saves to keep the score level.

Schreiner returns home this weekend vs St. Thomas and centenary

Written by: Schreiner University

