Sports News

Mountaineers Blank Concordia 2–0 for Key SCAC Victory

todayOctober 19, 2025

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Schreiner Men’s Soccer earned a huge conference win Friday night, shutting out Concordia University Texas 2–0 at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex.

The Mountaineers took control late in the first half when Brandon Fonseca found the back of the net in the 39th minute, finishing a setup from Gabe Zagastizabal to give Schreiner a 1–0 advantage heading into the break.

In the second half, Schreiner held firm defensively behind goalkeeper Mason Szymanski, who was outstanding with 10 saves to secure his third win of the season. The Mountaineers sealed the match in the 87th minute when Brayan Plascencia netted his team-leading fifth goal of the season, assisted by Diego Saenz, putting the game out of reach.

Schreiner was outshot 24–12 but made the most of its opportunities and stayed composed after Concordia went down to 10 men following a red card in the 61st minute. The Mountaineers’ defensive discipline and clinical finishing proved the difference as they picked up their second straight shutout.

Written by: Schreiner University

