Mountaineers Complete The Comeback Against Ozarks

The game didn’t start off the way the Mountaineers planned going down 14 points early in the first half. The Mountaineers flipped the switch in the second half on both sides of the floor. Skye Thomas was the standout player, contributing 17 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. She shot efficiently (5-9 from the field) and was a reliable presence on both sides of the ball, especially in the second half when the team needed a spark. Kiara Green also put in a solid 33 minutes, contributing 6 points, 1 rebound, and 3 assists, she was active on defense, finishing with a team-high 5 steals and keeping pressure on the opponent. Madison Parham provided an offensive lift off the bench with 10 points, thanks to a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line, and her presence in the paint was felt throughout the game. As the game reached the final minutes, the defense continued to hold strong, forcing the opponent into tough shots. With the game on the line, the team showed resilience, battling through fatigue and executing just enough offense, particularly from the free-throw line, to seal the win. They made timely stops, grabbed key rebounds, and were able to convert on crucial possessions.