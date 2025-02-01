Mountaineers Dominant in Home Win Against Gents

AD

KERRVILLE, TX – The Schreiner Mens’ Basketball team secured a commanding 75–59 conference victory over the Centenary Gents at Stephens Family Arena.

The Moutaineers set the tone early as CJ Ward and Kamden Ross combined for the first 12 Schreiner points of the game with aggressive inside play. Ward, who played 22 minutes and went a perfect 6-for-6 from the field, paired with Ross—who logged 32 minutes and contributed 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting along with 15 rebounds—to establish an early advantage. Schreiner’s all-time 3-point leader Beau Cervantes (30 minutes, 4-for-9 from the field, 3-of-8 from beyond) got into the action with a timely 3-pointer, and shortly afterward, Dylan Snow (16 minutes, 2-for-3 from deep) hit another from downtown to stretch the lead to 18–9. Centenary briefly responded with an early run that trimmed the margin to 18–17.

Senior Bradley Russell came off the bench and added momentum with a tough driving layup about five minutes before halftime. He followed that up with a half-court alley-oop pass to Ross—the flashiest of several such finishes by Ross during the night—that pushed the lead to 26–19. Schreiner carried a 34–28 advantage into the half.

The second half started much like the first. Ross continued to attack the basket with a series of aggressive drives and layups. Within the first five minutes of the half, a three-pointer from Cervantes extended the lead to 47–30. From that point on, Schreiner never allowed Centenary to mount a challenge, with Ross and Cervantes doing most of the damage. With just over six minutes remaining, another timely three from Cervantes pushed the lead to its largest margin of the night at 66–44.

Schreiner’s overall efficiency was evident, as the team shot 46.9% from the field (30-for-64) and 33.3% from beyond the arc. In contrast, Centenary struggled with a 28.4% field goal percentage and a meager 18.8% from three. Centenary’s scoring efforts were led by Jakobi Greenleaf, who played 33 minutes and finished 5-for-11 for 14 points, and Quentin Beverly, who logged 38 minutes and scored 17 points on 6-for-24 shooting. Their offensive struggles were compounded by what was a disciplined, hustling Schreiner defense throughout the night

Key contributions for Schreiner included Ross’s inside dominance (26 points, 15 rebounds), CJ Ward’s perfection from the field (12 points on 6-for-6 shooting), Beau Cervantes’s 16 points with 5 assists and 3 steals, and Dylan Snow’s 6 points with 2 steals.

Schreiner controlled the game, leading wire to wire. The Mountaineers who improved to 6-3 in conference play are back in action on Saturday, Feb. 1st against University of the Ozarks.