AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Mountaineers Dominate Dallas in 5–0 Victory

todayOctober 24, 2025

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Schreiner University men’s soccer team delivered an emphatic 5–0 win over the University of Dallas on Friday evening at Mountaineer Soccer Field.

The Mountaineers wasted no time getting on the board as Edwin Quijada scored in the 5th minute off an assist from Brayan Plascencia. Cameron Armer followed with his sixth goal of the season in the 24th minute, assisted by Bhodey Miller, giving Schreiner a 2–0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Schreiner continue to pour on the pressure. Lewis Patterson found the net in the 55th minute off a pass from Gabe Zagastizabal, before Miller added his fourth goal of the season just six minutes later. Cody Winters capped off the scoring in the 81st minute with his first career goal to complete the 5–0 rout.

Goalkeeper Mason Szymanski anchored the Mountaineer defense with two saves to secure his fourth win and third shutout of the year. Schreiner controlled possession throughout the match, outshooting Dallas 16–3 and holding a 65% possession advantage.

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Similar posts

Sports News

Mountaineers Edge Dallas 1–0 for Key Conference Win

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Schreiner University women's soccer team earned a hard-fought 1–0 victory over the University of Dallas on Friday afternoon at Mountaineer Field. After a scoreless first half, the Mountaineers found the breakthrough in the 60th minute when Hailey Rogers netted her first goal of the season, assisted […]

todayOctober 24, 2025

AD
0%