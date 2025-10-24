Mountaineers Dominate Dallas in 5–0 Victory

AD

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Schreiner University men’s soccer team delivered an emphatic 5–0 win over the University of Dallas on Friday evening at Mountaineer Soccer Field.

The Mountaineers wasted no time getting on the board as Edwin Quijada scored in the 5th minute off an assist from Brayan Plascencia. Cameron Armer followed with his sixth goal of the season in the 24th minute, assisted by Bhodey Miller, giving Schreiner a 2–0 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Schreiner continue to pour on the pressure. Lewis Patterson found the net in the 55th minute off a pass from Gabe Zagastizabal, before Miller added his fourth goal of the season just six minutes later. Cody Winters capped off the scoring in the 81st minute with his first career goal to complete the 5–0 rout.

Goalkeeper Mason Szymanski anchored the Mountaineer defense with two saves to secure his fourth win and third shutout of the year. Schreiner controlled possession throughout the match, outshooting Dallas 16–3 and holding a 65% possession advantage.