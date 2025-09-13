AD
Sports News

Mountaineers Earn Two Wins at UMHB Tournament

September 13, 2025

Mountaineers Earn Two Wins at UMHB Tournament

Belton, Texas — September 13, 2025 — Schreiner Volleyball turned in a strong weekend showing at the Mary Hardin-Baylor Tournament, posting a 2–1 record with wins over Methodist and Alverno. The Mountaineers now stand at 6–4 overall on the season.

Schreiner opened play on Thursday night against nationally ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor, dropping a 3–0 decision (25-10, 25-20, 25-7). Senior Giana Hilliard led the Mountaineers with eight kills, while libero Jenna Palomarez tallied 18 receptions and nine digs against the Crusaders’ high-powered offense.

The Mountaineers bounced back on Friday morning with one of their most exciting wins of the year, outlasting Methodist in five sets (23-25, 25-15, 25-27, 25-12, 15-10). Jesse Garner delivered a team-high 16 kills, Hilliard recorded a double-double with 18 kills and 13 digs, and Harlie Gallaspy added seven kills and five aces. Schreiner dominated at the net with 11 total blocks, including key stops from Mackenzie Strban and Maeve Chamberlain to seal the win.

Schreiner closed the weekend in convincing fashion, sweeping Alverno (25-16, 25-15, 25-17). The Mountaineers hit .356 as a team, with newcomer Mandy Ivey leading the way with eight kills. Hilliard and Chamberlain added 13 combined kills, while Palomarez and Azalea De Leon steadied the back row with consistent passing.

“After a rough start we turned it around today. I give all the credit to our team and how they supported each other,” said Head Coach Jeremiah Tiffin . “These last two matches gave us some good momentum for next weekend. Conference play is always tough and we’re looking forward to playing a solid McMurry team next week.”

The Mountaineers return to action next weekend as they open SCAC play at home next weekend against McMurry.

Written by: Schreiner University

