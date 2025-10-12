AD
Mountaineers Earn Weekend Split, Take Down Colorado College in Five

October 12, 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, and HOUSTON, Texas — The Schreiner University volleyball team capped another strong SCAC weekend with a split on the road, highlighted by a thrilling five-set victory over Colorado College before narrowly falling to St. Thomas.

On Friday, the Mountaineers outlasted Colorado College 3-2 (25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11) in a back-and-forth battle. Giana Hilliard powered the offense with 21 kills, while Harlie Gallaspy recorded 34 assists and 12 digs. Ryleigh Jones added 8 kills, and Jenna Palomarez led the defense with 25 digs as Schreiner handed the Tigers one of their toughest home losses of the season.

On Sunday, Schreiner pushed league-leading St. Thomas to the limit, falling 3-2 (25-22, 10-25, 25-21, 20-25 and 15-8). Hilliard posted 9 kills, Gallaspy tallied 27 assists, and Palomarez anchored the defense once again with 26 digs.

Coach Jeremiah Tiffin added “Overall we are happy to go 1-1 this weekend against two really good teams. We learned to battle this weekend when we weren’t playing our best and that will help us down the road. “

The Mountaineers move to 15-4 overall and 7-1 in SCAC play, remaining among the conference’s top teams heading into the next stretch of league competition.

Written by: Schreiner University

