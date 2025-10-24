Mountaineers Edge Dallas 1–0 for Key Conference Win

AD

KERRVILLE, Texas — The Schreiner University women’s soccer team earned a hard-fought 1–0 victory over the University of Dallas on Friday afternoon at Mountaineer Field.

After a scoreless first half, the Mountaineers found the breakthrough in the 60th minute when Hailey Rogers netted her first goal of the season, assisted by Katelyn Boyd. The decisive strike capped off a strong second half in which Schreiner outshot Dallas 9–3 and held a 53% possession advantage.

Goalkeeper Montserrat Mendez recorded the clean sheet, making one save across 90 minutes of action in goal. Schreiner finished with 11 total shots — four on target — and controlled much of the pace after halftime, generating four corner kicks to the Crusaders’ one.