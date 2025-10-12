Mountaineers Fall in Close Battle at Hendrix

AD

CONWAY, Ark. — Schreiner men’s soccer came up just short on Saturday night, falling 4-3 in a back-and-forth contest at Hendrix College.

The Mountaineers struck first as Gabe Zagastizabal opened the scoring in the 10th minute. After Hendrix responded to even the match before halftime, the Warriors extended their lead early in the second half. Schreiner battled back behind goals from Cameron Armer and Bhodey Miller, but the late push wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Ryan Dilworth added an assist, while goalkeeper Houston Schuman made six saves in the effort. The Mountaineers finished with 12 total shots, including five on goal.

The Mountaineers will look to regroup as they continue conference play next week.