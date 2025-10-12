AD
    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mountaineers Fall in Close Battle at Hendrix

todayOctober 12, 2025

CONWAY, Ark. — Schreiner men’s soccer came up just short on Saturday night, falling 4-3 in a back-and-forth contest at Hendrix College.

The Mountaineers struck first as Gabe Zagastizabal opened the scoring in the 10th minute. After Hendrix responded to even the match before halftime, the Warriors extended their lead early in the second half. Schreiner battled back behind goals from Cameron Armer and Bhodey Miller, but the late push wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

Ryan Dilworth added an assist, while goalkeeper Houston Schuman made six saves in the effort. The Mountaineers finished with 12 total shots, including five on goal.

The Mountaineers will look to regroup as they continue conference play next week.

Written by: Schreiner University

